Google Pixel 2 Could Arrive Oct. 5

The next Google Pixel could be unveiled just weeks after Apple is rumored to be showcasing its new iPhone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Google will hold a press conference on October 5 to unveil the new Google Pixel handsets, serial leaker Evan Blass said on his Twitter account late on Wednesday. He didn't provide the source for his prediction, but added that the Pixel 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836, an updated version of the chip inside the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.

Google has been rumored for months to be planning new handsets for this year that could come with Pixel branding. Some reports had suggested Google was developing three Pixel versions, all codenamed with the names of different fish breeds. Now, though, Google is only expected to offer two models, likely known as the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL.

According to reports, the Google Pixel handsets will feature revamped designs that could see their screens nearly entirely cover their faces. The Google Pixel 2 handsets are also expected to run on the new Android Oreo operating system, a platform Google showcased earlier this week that promises improvements to notifications, design tweaks, and faster performance.

MORE: Google Pixel 2 Rumors: Release Date, Specs and More

Arguably the biggest improvement to the Pixel 2, however, might come in the form of its Snapdragon 836 processor.

When the Google Pixel 2 hits store shelves, its chief competitors will likely be Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 — devices that run on the Snapdragon 835. While it's unknown whether it will, the Snapdragon 836 is expected to deliver better performance than the Snapdragon 835. And that alone could help Google stake claim to the fastest or most powerful moniker in the smartphone market.

Still, questions abound with the Google Pixel 2, including what it will cost and exactly when it will hit store shelves. And as one might expect, Google isn't talking about it plans.

But look for much more on the Pixel 2 as we inch closer to its debut and the inevitable leaks start cropping up.