Google One Launches: What You Need to Know

August 15 Update: This story has been updated per Google One becoming available to the public.

Google finally opened Google One — the new version of Google Drive storage — to the public. The new way to pay for storage from the search giant gives power users more bang for their buck, and perks to all.

Here's what you need to know about Google One and the storage options Google is making available to users.

What is Google One?

Google One is Google's revamped consumer storage option. If you pay for space in Google Drive, Gmail, Photos or other apps, you'll do it through Google One.

The primary difference now is that the system allows for one-tap access to live customer service representatives. That support apparently extends to Google hardware products Google Home speakers and Pixel phones in addition to software.

How do I sign up?

In an official blog post today (Aug. 15), Google announced that users in the U.S. can visit the Google One Website to upgrade to one of the service's new plans. Over the last months, since Google One was first announced back in May, Google has been upgrading paid Google Drive users to Google One.



What about Family Plans?

Finally, Google One will add family storage to share data. Up to five members can be added to a family plan, and each will have their own private storage, though you'll be drawing from the same total storage allotment.

How does the pricing change?

Google One plans will begin at $1.99 per month for 100GB, $2.99 for 200GB or $9.99 per month for 2TB. The 200GB plan appears to be a new option, while that 2TB tier comes in at the same price as the old 1TB Drive plan, which it's replacing. Current customers with the 1TB plan will be upgraded to 2TB automatically.

If you don't want to play, you can still get your free 15GB of storage by using Google services.

What perks does Google One include?

To sweeten the pot, Google's adding some bonuses to this membership. That starts with 24/7 technical support from its "team of Google experts," via live chat, as well as credits for its Google Play store and deals on hotels found via Google Search. Google's blog post advises that users "keep an eye out for Google Store and Google Express benefits and more."

What about my business?

Google One is a consumer service, and the change won't affect G Suite customers.