How to Send Google Maps Directions to Your Android Phone

If you've been looking for a way to quickly beam Google Maps locations from the web to your phone, Google has you covered. After making it super easy for Google Maps users on iOS to share their location to Facebook, the search giant has quietly updated the Android version of the app so that it can receive directions directly from your desktop. Sending Google Maps directions from the web to your Android phone just takes a bit of setup and few quick clicks. Here's how to do it.

1. Make sure you're logged into the same Google account on the web and on your Android device. You can log in on the web at the top right of any Google page, and do so on your phone by selecting Settings > Accounts.

2. Open the Google Play store on your phone and update Google Maps.

3. Visit maps.google.com on the web.

4. On the top left of the screen, type in your destination of choice and select "Send to device."

5. Select your device from the list.

6. You'll receive a notification on your phone with your chosen location. Open it to view the location.

7. To map out directions to the location, tap the car icon at the bottom right of the screen and enter your starting address.