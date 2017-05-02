Grab Google Home for $15 Off and Get a Free Gift Card

The smart home wars are in full swing, and so far it appears Amazon is in the lead with the Echo. So naturally Google is looking to hit Amazon where it hurts the most: its wallet.

For a limited time, you can purchase Google Home directly from Google or select retailers like Best Buy or Newegg for $114, which is $15 off its normal price.

However, of the retailers temporarily discounting Google Home, Newegg is offering the best deal. That's because you'll get the low price and a $20 Newegg gift card for free.

Google Home is of course Google's answer to the Amazon Echo. Its a small, voice-powered hub that can turn down a Nest thermostat setting, turn on Philips Hue lights, or play tracks from a wide range of music services, including Google Play Music and YouTube Red.

If you're firmly entrenched in Google's services picking up a Google Home also makes a lot of sense. Google Home shines when you connect it to your Google account and allow it to control your calendar, access your Chromecast, and email.

If audio quality is important, you'll be happy to know Google Home has the edge here too, due to the fact that it comes with more speakers than the Echo. It also sounds better from angles thanks to Google's commitment to 360-degree sound.

Google's sale has no precise end date, so if you've been on the fence, waste no time and head to Newegg asap.