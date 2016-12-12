Netflix Coming to Google Home: Here's What it Means

Netflix subscribers may soon have an even easier way to binge watch some of their favorite shows. That's because Google Home is working on integrating the streaming service to let users play video content using voice commands.



According to Android Police, this feature has already been integrated and can be used by some Google Homes, but it isn't available for all users yet. The Netflix integration would be via Google's Chromecast devices.

Google Home is already compatible with YouTube via Chromecast, and music services including Spotify, Pandora and Google's own YouTube Music and Google Play Music, meaning that you can tell the device to play music and stream video, plus it can control smart home devices like Nest to control your thermostat and Philips Hue to control your home lighting.



Google says it will be adding new ways to integrate new services all the time, and hasn't officially listed Netflix as a partner on its website.



Google Home may soon give you easy access to Google Photos, as well, allowing you to view images and videos on your connected TVs as well, according to Android Police.



