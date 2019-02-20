Google Could Launch the First Good Netflix for Games at GDC

Google is looking to make a splash at this year's Game Developers Conference, and that could mean the company's game streaming service is ready for prime time.

The company sent out invitations today (Feb. 19) for an event at next month's GDC that's light on details but heavy on promise. The invitation shows a dark hallway leading to a flash of light that then reveals the March 19 event date. "Gather around" the invitation concludes, with a promise that "all will be revealed" during a GDC keynote.

That's a pretty significant disclosure. Google has had at a presence at past GDCs, the annual get-together for gaming developers. But an actual keynote will be something new for Google, and it's sparking speculation about what the search and services giant has planned.

The most likely candidate for Google's GDC event is an update to Project Stream, the gaming initiative Google launched last year that lets any computer run top-of-the-line games over an internet connection.

So far, that's just been one game — Assassin's Creed Odyssey — as Google tests out Project Stream. (In our testing, it worked pretty well as we were able to play this demanding game on an aging Lenovo G550.)

The market for game streaming services is becoming increasingly crowded, with reports from a month ago claiming that Amazon was eyeing a service of its own to compete with Google, Microsoft, Sony, Nvidia and others. Whatever Google announces in a month's time at GDC, we plan to be there to find out what it means for gamers.