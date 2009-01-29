Google to Help Users Detect Internet Filtering

Internet filtering of any kind is nothing new or shocking. That doesn't make it any less popular with the majority of users though. On Wednesday, Google disclosed a plan that will eventually allow the end user to detect filters on different traffic types.
According to Internet Service Providers, controlling the flow of certain traffic types is necessary to ensure adequate service for their customers. This reasoning doesn't go down too well with proponents of network neutrality. Google is backing a network diagnostic system called Measurement Lab which includes a series of tests aimed at detecting throttling of certain traffic types, as well as determining possible causes for poor connection speeds.
Currently, there are only three tests out of five available to run. One checks for throttling of BitTorrent traffic, another for problems that could be potentially limiting speeds, and a third which diagnoses problems with last-mile broadband networks. The currently unavailable services determine if the ISP is prioritizing some traffic above others and if the ISP is degrading network performance for certain users, locations or applications.
Google has provided researchers with three dedicated servers for data collection, and will increase that to 36 across 12 locations worldwide within six months. All data collected will be made publicly available. Most of the servers are overloaded or unavailable at the time of writing.
This announcement came shortly after Cox Communications announced plans to prioritise "time-sensitive" traffic, such as web browsing, email and gaming over traffic such as file uploads and peer-to-peer during times of network congestion.
On the network neutrality note: The cable operators build and maintain these networks at a high cost... who the hell says they should be "neutral" and free. It's the MSO's perogative to operate the network any way they deem fit since they have you agree to the user agreement. They paid to build it, they pay to maintain it, you pay them to use it and you use it on their terms... its pretty easy really.
Remember how speed increases kept occurring when modems came out. Then we all switched to adsl and the like. That's when speeds leveled out. But the technology has keep getting better, only not the speeds. Something's fishy here. And what it is is that there is no real competition when it comes to ISPs. If there were, they'd all be fighting to give us more speed and more ul/dl per our dollar. They aren't because they know we have no choice anymore since we don't own the technology (like the old phone modems) to allow competition. Therefore we are in a trust or a monopoly situation which is abusive to the consumer. That's why our speeds haven't gone up.
I bet those that run Verizon and Comcast took nice bonuses recently too. Maybe that's why you're carping about the cost of operating the network. I don't see any investment in new or faster infrastructure though. Money isn't going to that, it's going elsewhere.
I believe we need better standards pushed from reputable, non-industry funded scientists. The government money should be spend on the technological infrastructure since this ultimately is a benefit to all of us. Yes the companies put a lot of money into the current infrastructure but so did much of my tax money too. So, I own it too, at least in part.
You know, when monopolies and trusts run things, it's really time for nationalization. We'd be there right now with higher speeds if we hadn't broken up the good monopoly that existed, Ma Bell. You see, corporate monopolies are bad; that's not the case with government monopolies if they are run intelligently. Ma Bell was. And we have a functioning internet because of the government too, not because of Comcast and Verizon, the recipients of someones' else's labor in that technology.
On another note, Japan pays the same for 100mb as we pay for 10mb, does that make sense to you?
I'm not saying that ISP's aren't stiffing us just the same, but a comparison between the US and Japan is just hard to justify
Agreed...accept. Why don't even large metropolitan areas have service to match Japans?
Normally if a business has inefficient practices that waste resources, the business will go out of business. But the government can't go bankrupt like another business, and as such, they don't need to be quick or expedient.
What should be happening, is we should be breaking up the monopolies, like we'd do with any other monopoly.
I used to be a lineman so I have a great respect for what they do. Every line man I know is chomping on the bit to rebuild the whole system and to upgraded everything but management always says no. It's painfully obvious to me that a lot of the Big Wigs in in these little companies aren't spending anything on maintence and have no intention of performing any upgrades. They know the are the only telco in town and even if you think you're switching providers they own the lines those providers use. I am beginning to suspect that they figure if they do nothing for long enough --the government will step in and pay for everything. More money in their pockets.
