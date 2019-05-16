Google Backtracks on Ending 'Works With Nest': What It Means For You

Update (5/16/19): Google has backtracked from its previous decision to end its Works with Nest program. According to a statement by Google, current integrations with Works with Nest will continue to work after August 31, but no new features or integrations will be added after that time. However, Google is encouraging users to switch from a Nest to a Google account, and will let users know when the functionality of a Works with Nest connection is available with Works with Google Assistant.





In the statement, Google also said that it's working to bring the Home/Away trigger to Works with Google Assistant later this year. This means that you will still be able to have your smart lights turn off automatically when your Nest thermostat enters Away mode.



Google's statement also reads "partners will undergo security audits and we’ll control what data is shared and how it can be used. You’ll also have more control over which devices these partners will see by choosing the specific devices you want to share. For example, you’ll be able to share your outdoor cameras, but not the camera in your nursery, with a security partner."



At the 2019 Google I/O conference, Google announced its plan to end its Works with Nest program, which lets people to control Nest products through other smart-home apps. For example, you can have your Philips Hue lights turn on if a Nest Protect detects smoke or carbon monoxide -- but not for much longer.



If you want to continue to have your Nest products (such as a Nest Learning Thermostat or Nest Cam) work in conjunction with other smart-home devices, you’ll have to do it through Google Assistant routines.

Google says that this shift will help protect users’ data because third parties will no longer have direct access to Nest products.

Here are some of the smart home devices that will be adversely affected. We will add to this list as we hear more information, and we will also add workarounds for each issue as they’re made available.



Amazon Alexa

Currently lets you control Nest Learning Thermostat via voice. Lets you stream your Nest Cam to a Fire TV device. Google says that it's working with Amazon to migrate the Nest skill that lets you control your Nest thermostat and view your Nest camera livestream via Amazon Alexa.



Brilliant

Directly control the Nest thermostat, include Nest thermostats in Brilliant Scenes, or control the Nest thermostat with the Brilliant Control's built-in Alexa.

Control4



Beginning June 25, 2019, new Nest devices cannot be added to Control4 projects using the current drivers developed with “Works with Nest.”

Control4 is currently working on a new Nest driver through the “Works with Google Assistant” program, with the intention to make it available before the shutdown of “Works with Nest.” However, this is dependent on Google certification.

Control4 advises users to wait to make any changes to their “Works with Nest” or Google accounts until after the new driver has been installed.



IFTTT

This partnership will end, so any current recipes that users have created with Nest products will cease to work.

Lutron

Both the Caséta by Lutron and RA2 Select systems will be affected:

Home/Away Assist - Automatically turns lights on and off if the Nest thermostat detects people.

Smart Away/Nest Cam person alerts - Randomly turns on lights when Nest thermostat is in Away mode to simulate the presence of an individual. Turns on the lights if a Nest Cam detects a person.

Nest Protect - Turns on lights and opens smart shades if the Nest Protect detects smoke or carbon monoxide.

Monitor and control a Nest thermostat from the Lutron app, and see the status of the thermostat and Nest Protect.

However, you will still be able to control Lutron products with Google Assistant, and you can still control thermostats from Carrier, Ecobee and Honeywell from the Lutron app.

Logitech Harmony

Use a Harmony remote to display state of Nest Protect and trigger activities.

Display and change thermostat settings.

Automatically change Nest Away and Home modes.

Philips Hue

Automatically turn on Hue lights when Nest Protect detects smoke or carbon monoxide.

Change lights when Nest Learning Thermostat is set to Away.

Turn lights on and off randomly to make it seem like someone is home.

Change lights when Nest Cam detects movement.

Simplisafe

Control Nest using the SimpliSafe app.

Set thermostat to go to a particular mode based on “Home” or “Away” alarm status.



Other affected smart-home devices include:

Abode

ADT Pulse

Crestron iHome Kasa by TP-Link Leviton Lifx

MyQ by Chamberlain

WeMo

Xfinity Home