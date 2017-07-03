Ultimate Cord-Cutter Deal Bundles Chromecast, Antenna for $40

Call it the ultimate cord-cutter bundle. Best Buy has the Google Chromecast bundled with an Insignia 40-Mile Multidirectional Antenna for $39.99.

That's $20 cheaper than buying each item separately.

The Chromecast is one of our favorite cord-cutting devices. It's capable of broadcasting content at up to 1080p resolution and dead-simple to use. Simply connect the disc-shaped player to your TV's HDMI port and you're ready to go. Unlike its predecessor, the current-generation Chromecast has a generous 5-foot cable that makes it easy to connect to a wall outlet for power.





Besides popular favorites like Netflix and Hulu, the Chromecast can also cast movies and TV shows to your big-screen TV from HBO Go, Showtime Anywhere, Plex, and network TV apps like CBS and ABC.

Alternatively, you can use the bundled Insignia HDTV antenna to access your favorite local channels for free. The indoor antenna has a 40-mile range and includes a 5-foot, 4-inch coax cable.

Although the antenna usually sells for $24.99, this bundle includes it for just an extra $5. That makes it an excellent kit for the newbie or experienced cord cutter.