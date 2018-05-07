New Chromecast on Way with Bluetooth (Report)

If you're thinking about buying a new Chromecast, you might want to hold off.



Google has filed a new Chromecast device with the Federal Communications Commission, according to a filing with the agency discovered by Twitter user Roopak Venkatakrishnan. But there's more to it than just a filing: it suggests that the Chromecast will come with Bluetooth connectivity.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The filing, which was earlier reported on by TechRadar, doesn't tell us much about what to expect. However, the timing on the filing is nothing if not interesting.

Google is hosting its annual Google I/O developers conference between May 8 and May 10. And the company will be hosting a keynote address on May 8 to discuss the future of its software. It's also possible, however, that Google could use the event to showcase a new Chromecast device that comes with Bluetooth connectivity.

Bluetooth connectivity has been a long-sought-after feature in Chromecasts. The feature could be used to connect remotes to the device or a wireless keyboard and mouse to more easily control its software. It's also possible that Google plans to double down on gaming and support Bluetooth gamepads.

While an FCC filing is a good indication of what might be coming, it's not necessarily a good indication of when a new product could be coming. All we know is that Google is working on something that will hit store shelves relatively soon.

Aside from the possibility of Chromecast discussions, Google I/O is expected to play host to several announcements. Google will likely discuss in detail its next Android release, Android P, and will likely talk about the improvements it's making to Google Assistant and Google Home. Augmented reality and virtual reality will likely be on the docket, alongside discussions on Google's wearable OS.

As always, we'll be there to cover every last detail, so be sure to check back on Tuesday (May 8) for everything Google announces at the show.