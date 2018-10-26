Golden Joystick Awards: Vote for Ultimate Game of the Year

Our friends at GamesRadar+ are getting ready to kick off the 2018 Golden Joystick Awards on Nov. 16, and while main voting has closed, you've got one more shot to get your voice heard.

Voting has just opened up for the show's Ultimate Game of the Year award, which includes some of the biggest -- and most recent -- hits of 2018. The nominees for this year's award are as follows:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Red Dead Redemption 2

Celeste

Dead Cells

God of War

Monster Hunter: World

Marvel's Spider-Man

Forza Horizon 4

Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Fortnite: Battle Royale

Into the Breach

Subnautica

Ready to to support your favorite game? Be sure to head to the Golden Joystick voting page to let the world know which title deserves to take home this coveted trophy. Voting is open until Nov. 1 at 7pm EST/Nov. 2 at midnight BST.

Kicking off on Nov. 16 in London, the Golden Joystick Awards is an annual celebration of the year's greatest games as voted by the fans. This year's event will be hosted by comedian, author and Assassin's Creed actor Danny Wallace. To catch all the action live, be sure to tune in to the Golden Joysticks Twitch channel on the big day.