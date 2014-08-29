Give Me Games! Episode 3: Rise of the Exclusives

Give Me Games! is back, and this week, it's all about the E word: Exclusives. After Gamescom 2014 wrapped up in Cologne, Germany last week, the gaming community was shocked to find out that Square Enix's Rise of the Tomb Raider will be exclusive to Microsoft's Xbox One, at least at the time of release. Is the third-party arms race already underway between Sony and Microsoft?

Aside from Gamescom fallout, we talk about the newly announced Pokemon trading card game for iPad, which will be Nintendo's biggest foray yet into the world of mobile. Could iPad Pokemon be the new Hearthstone, or is Nintendo better off sticking to its own devices?

Finally, our own Marshall Honorof delivers the verdict on Bandai Namco's Tales of Xillia 2. The discussion quickly spreads to the overall state of Japanese role-playing games, but tune in if you want to find out whether or not this quirky adventure is worth your dollar.

You can stream Give Me Games! (audio only) in the media player above, or download the episode for free from SoundCloud.

Give Me Games! Episode 3 Cast

Mike Andronico (@MikeAndronico)

Sherri L. Smith (@misssmith11)

Jill Scharr (@JillScharr)

Marshall Honorof (@MarshallHonorof)

Editing by Alex Cranz (@Alexhcranz)

