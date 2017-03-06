Score a Free $60 Gift Card with Your GoPro Hero5 Purchase

The GoPro Hero5 Black is the best action camera you can buy. Not only has it won our Editors' Choice award, but it's also our Best Pick when it comes to action cameras. For a limited time, you can score a free $60 gift card when you buy a GoPro Hero5 at Walmart. This is a rare deal on a popular camera that's hardly ever discounted.

The Hero5 Black retains the popular, square shape of its predecessors, but wraps the camera in a rubber exterior with protection around the lens and gasket-sealed doors that protect its battery compartment and ports. As a result, the camera is waterproof up to 33 feet without the need for a special case.

The camera is capable of capturing 4K/UHD video and its electronic image stabilization is so good that it can give some novice videos a touch of professionalism. It can be controlled via the 2-inch touch LCD or alternatively you can control it via voice commands. It responds to 12 voice commands, all of which start with the phrase "Ok, GoPro."

The Hero5 Black has a microSD card slot and supports up to 128GB in capacity. That should hold roughly 9 hours and 20 minutes of 1080p/60fps video. In terms of performance, it records excellent 1080p content and 4K footage. Its battery lasts just shy of 2 hours when recording at 1080p/60fps.

The GoPro Hero5 can be paired with a variety of accessories from spare batteries to head mounts.

Alternatively, Walmart also has the GoPro Hero5 Session for $299 with a free $45 gift card. The more compact Session offers similar features, but loses the touch screen, GPS capture data, and offers less battery life.