Ghostery Plugin, Blackphone Smartphone Team Up for Privacy

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Those who keep an eye on their online privacy are probably already familiar with Ghostery, a browser plugin that identifies which companies track you on every site you visit. They're probably also familiar with Blackphone, supposedly the most secure smartphone on the market. Ghostery's mobile browser is now a featured privacy pick on Blackphones, but other Android and iOS users can pick it up free of charge, too.

I spoke with representatives from Ghostery at SXSW 2015, and learned how this natural collaboration came about. Ghostery contacted Blackphone to voice its enthusiasm for the privacy-minded device, and Blackphone ended up wanting to work more closely with the online security company. As a result, the Blackphone's Silent Store now features Ghostery as a featured pick for privacy-minded browsers.

For users who don't want to invest in a brand new phone, Ghostery can still help keep your mobile device safe from prying eyes. Ghostery's browser has been available in Apple's App Store for more than a year, and it debuted on Android a few months ago. Now, both versions of the mobile browsers are in full release, and feature comprehensive security options as well as support for 22 different languages.

Although Ghostery representatives told me that the browser is geared toward tech-savvy users who take their privacy seriously, they also wanted it to be accessible to just about anyone. Indeed, the browser is hardly intimidating. It functions similarly to most other mobile Web interfaces, save for a simple suite of privacy options that let you know which companies are tracking you through which websites.

If you have a Blackphone, you can access Ghostery's browser through Silent Store. If not, check it out on either the App Store on iTunes or the Google Play Store. It's free, so you have nothing to lose but the prying eyes of online corporations.

