Killer Deal: Roku Premiere with 4K Just $29

Update May 7: One of our favorite Roku TVs, the TCL 55-inch 4K Smart TV (55S405), is also on sale for $329.99 ($270 off) at Walmart and Amazon.



These days, there are dozens of ways to cut the cord. However, if you're looking for the least-expensive method, few can top the Roku Premiere 4K.

It's one of the best streaming devices available and it's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Roku Premiere 4K for $29. That's $10 off and the best price we've ever seen for this player. Even better, it includes three free months of CBS All Access ($29.97 value). Alternatively, Amazon also has the Roku Premiere 4K on sale for the same price.

The Roku Premiere plugs into your TV's HDMI port and gives you access to all of the major streaming services like Amazon Video, Netflix, Hulu, Sling TV, and PlayStation Vue.

It has an awkward design and requires an adhesive strip to remain flat on any surface, but the Roku Premiere runs quickly and efficiently. In our tests, it was able to stabilize a 4K stream in about 40 seconds. Granted, that's not terribly fast, but it's hard to tell how much of rendering comes down to the network and how much comes down to the hardware.

At its new low price, it's an excellent buy for yourself or as a way to help mom save on her cable bill.