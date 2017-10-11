Game Boy Classic Could Be Nintendo's Next Throwback

You may still be waiting on a line outside of a store for a SNES Classic, but Nintendo could already be cooking up its next system full of nostalgia.

The trademark, as it appears on the Japanese Platform for Patent Information

A Twitter bot following Japanese trademarks has found one from Nintendo for Game Boy. It was filed on Sept. 15 and includes video game consoles, bags, makeup, clothing and keychains.

You can find the full trademark application (in Japanese) on the Japanese Platform for Patent Information. The trademark also includes a cartoon image of the system.

It's possible that Nintendo is simply protecting one of its most valuable assets, or intends to use it in other merchandising. Last year, a new filing for the Nintendo 64 prompted similar speculation for a classic or mini system. Translations of the Game Boy trademark don't mention a classic system specifically.

Nintendo just launched the SNES Classic Edition, which is a miniaturized version of the SNES with 21 games, including the previously unreleased Star Fox 2. It sold out immediately at launch, though it isn't showing the same shortages as its predecessor, the NES Classic Edition. With this much popularity and a library of popular games, it wouldn't be surprising for Nintendo to release more systems in that format.