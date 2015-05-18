Trending

Galaxy S6 vs. LG G4 vs. iPhone 6: Which is Fastest?

By

Which is fastest: the Galaxy S6, LG G4 or iPhone 6? Our friend Austin Evans put the phones through a speed test to find out.

The Samsung Galaxy S6, LG G4 and iPhone 6 are all excellent phones, each offering rich displays and unique camera features. But which one is flat-out fastest? That's what our friend Austin Evans sought to find out, as he pitted the three flagships against each other in a multi-round speed test.

Evans began his showdown by putting the three phones through two graphics benchmarks: 3DMark Ice Storm Unlimited and GFXBench 3.0 Manhattan. The Galaxy S6 was the clear winner in both 3DMark and GFXBench off-screen performance, though fell to the iPhone when it came to GFXbench on-screen performance.

MORE: Best Smartphones on the Market Now

The next round measured CPU performance via Geekbench 3. The Galaxy S6 beat the competition in terms of multi-core performance, though the iPhone proved superior in single core performance. Evans explained that the iPhone's individual cores pack more power, but the Galaxy S6 has more cores for extra-demanding tasks.

The LG G4 finally got its chance to shine during the GFX Bench battery test, in which it outlasted both the iPhone 6 and Galaxy S6 while running a demanding graphics benchmark. Interestingly, the G4 proved to be the worst of the bunch in our own, less-intense battery test, which consists of continuous web surfing over LTE.

Evans' final test was in the heat department. After running a gaming test, the iPhone proved to disperse heat the most evenly at a manageable 31 degrees celsius. The G4 grew to a hotter 36 degrees, but the heat was concentrated at the top, away from where most users' hands would rest. The Galaxy S6 was the hottest of the three at 38 degrees throughout.

Despite getting a little hot, the Galaxy S6 was dubbed the overall fastest phone. We have to agree; in addition to its stellar design, display and camera, the Galaxy S6's blistering performance helped make it our current smartphone to beat.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SauberBeast 18 May 2015 18:33
    Hm - guesd I'll take the HTC M9 :)
    Reply
  • guanyu210379 19 May 2015 05:30
    Z4 and M9 would be the better choice then LoL
    Reply
  • Lisa Quach 19 May 2015 06:19
    No doubt S6 is faster then G4, S6 has Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 & Quad-core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57, while G4 has only Dual-core 1.82 GHz Cortex-A57 & quad-core 1.44 GHz Cortex-A53.
    Reply
  • geonono 16 June 2015 14:12
    Curious how the speed tests would be if the bloatware were shut off. On the T-Mobile version of the Lg G4 it's easy to disable the bloatware and it made it a lot faster. I don't do video games so I can't comment on its use but everything else from browsing the web to streaming videos was noticibly faster.
    Reply