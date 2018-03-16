Whoops! Samsung Made This Major Galaxy S9 Mistake

Samsung has acknowledged a major mistake that saw the company sell Sprint customers Verizon-ready Galaxy S9 units, according to a new report.



Earlier this week, several Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ owners took to the Internet to reveal that they'd ordered a Sprint-locked Galaxy S9. But when Samsung actually shipped the smartphone to them, they discovered that the SIM was designed to run on Verizon's network and not Sprint's. They were left with an expensive handset that they couldn't make calls with.



According to SamMobile, which earlier reported on the problem, Samsung has said that it's aware of the problem. In a statement to SamMobile, Samsung said that "a limited number of customers" had received the wrong SIM card. The company said that it's "in the process of correcting this issue and providing customers with the correct SIM card that they ordered for their device."



SamMobile added that Samsung is shipping out the correct SIM cards via overnight FedEx delivery.



The problem only appears to be affecting those who pre-ordered the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ at Samsung.com. Affected orders seem to be for unlocked S9 models where shoppers also requested a Sprint SIM card.

Samsung is officially launching the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ today (Mar. 16). As it has in previous years, Samsung shipped the Galaxy S9 units to those who pre-ordered the handsets earlier in the week. The move allows for Samsung pre-order customers to get their smartphones ahead of those who would walk into a store today and buy the device. But if those folks can't get access to the network of their choice, it's all for nothing.



The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The devices have similar designs to last year's models, but their rear fingerprint sensors have been moved to a more convenient location under the rear cameras. Samsung has also added some new features, including vastly improved cameras and AR Emoji that turn you into a 3D avatar.

Samsung's not the only outlet where you can order an S9. The new phones are available from multiple carriers and retailers, with many offering launch day deals.