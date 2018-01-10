Samsung Confirms Galaxy S9's February Debut

Samsung has put months of speculation about its upcoming flagship phone to rest. At CES 2018 this week, the company announced that it has big plans for the Galaxy S9 at next month's Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona.





(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



In a press conference at CES on Tuesday (Jan. 9), Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh said that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will both be announced at Mobile World Congress. The annual tech expo — one of the biggest and most important of the year — will kick off on Feb. 26. Samsung's Koh didn't specify which day the company would announce the Galaxy S9 line, though.



In the past, Samsung has used the worldwide attention surrounding Mobile World Congress to unveil its flagship Galaxy S handsets. And the company made most of those announcements a day or so before the show began, keeping the spotlight firmly on Samsung before competitors LG, HTC and others would announce their devices.

The company will probably release the new handsets in mid-March.

What to Expect From the Galaxy S9

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ rumors have been swirling for months, and most of those rumors have suggested that Samsung will offer a similar design to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ (perphaps with slghtly smaller bezels). The main focus will likely be on a "reimagined camera," which should include dual lenses on the rear for the S9+ and perhaps dual shooters up front for the regular S9.

Samsung will likely also make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor in the handsets, which would make the S9 the fastest Android phone around. You can also expect new artificial intelligence features to boost the software experience, powered by Bixby.



Speaking of software, the Galaxy S9 line will most likely run on Google's Android Oreo.



According to ZDNet, which reported on Koh's comments, the Samsung mobile chief didn't provide any hints as to what specific features Samsung might unveil at the show. While Koh said that the smartphone's release date will be confirmed at Mobile World Congress, he didn't provide any insight into how much the smartphones might cost, either.

Until then, expect the rumors to keep swirling.



