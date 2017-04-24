Work on This Galaxy S9 Feature Has Already Begun

Samsung's Galaxy S8 has only been on store shelves for a few days, but the company is already thinking about its next handset.

Samsung is working with Qualcomm to develop a new mobile processor for next year's Galaxy S9, Samsung-tracking site SamMobile is reporting, citing a report out of Korea. The processor will deliver even more power and battery-efficiency than the Snapdragon 835 that comes bundled with the Galaxy S8, and will be known as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, according to the report.

Qualcomm and Samsung partnered this year on the Snapdragon 835, the highest-end processor on the market. Samsung helped Qualcomm design and develop the chip and for its effort, was given early access to the processor in the Galaxy S8.

That early exclusive proved important. The competing LG G6 shipped with the older Snapdragon 821 processor, as did the HTC U Ultra.

While other device makers can now use the Snapdragon 835, Samsung's first-mover advantage hasn't gone unnoticed. Samsung has been able to stake claim to offering the most powerful smartphone on the market, and its competitors are left to compete against the company with last year's processors.

According to the Korean report, details on the next Snapdragon processor aren't available since work on it has only recently begun. However, it's believed that it will be based on the same 10nm process you'd find in the Snapdragon 835, and it will likely come with better performance and more battery efficiency when it's bundled with the Galaxy S9 next year.

Samsung also builds its own processors and is offering the Exynos chips in some of its international Galaxy S8 units. For the foreseeable future, however, the company is believed to be sticking to offering the Qualcomm Snapdragon chips stateside and delivering the Exynos processors in some international markets.