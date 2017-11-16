Galaxy S9 Benchmarks Reportedly Leak, and It's No iPhone X

The latest iPhones are the reigning kings of smartphone performance, thanks to the A11 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X. And it sounds like it could remain that way even after the Galaxy S9 launches next year.





That's according to some leaked benchmarks allegedly posted by the new phone that appeared on Geekbench, which shows the results of phones in the Geekbench 4 test for general performance.



The phone in question is listed as a Samsung SM-G960F. As BGR reports, that's the model number linked with Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S9. The phone in the Geekbench post is running Android 8 and appears to be powered by a Samsung Exynos chipset. Rumors suggest next year's Galaxy will feature either a next-generation Exynos processor or the rumored Snapdragon 845 mobile platform from Qualcomm.

The Samsung phone posted a multi-core score of 7,787 on Geekbench 4 and a single-core score of 2,680. Those are impressive numbers, especially in the context of the phone the S9 would replace. The Galaxy S8 had a single-core score of 1,846 and a 6,295 multi-core score, for example.



Right now, the best performing Android phone we've seen is Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, which tallied a multi-core score of 6,564, and that was with the benefit of 6GB of RAM. This new Samsung phone that popped up on the Geekbench site had 4GB of RAM and still outperformed Samsung's current flagships.



But those numbers still can't match what the new iPhones have been able to do with their A11 Bionic CPUs. When we tested the iPhone 8 Plus back in September, it turned in a GeekBench 4 score of 10,472. The iPhone X was a shade slower at a still-impressive 10,357. Those numbers are way ahead of anything this new Samsung device put out, with the caveat that if this is the S9, there's still plenty of time between now and its 2018 release to tweak performance.



Still, the leaked benchmarks show the challenge facing Android phone makers heading into 2018. Apple's A11 chip clearly puts its mobile devices in the lead for smartphone performance, as the iPhone 8 and X also dusted current Android models in our real-world performance tests. If Android phones can't close that performance gap, they're going to have to find other ways to set themselves apart from the iPhone, whether it's new features, better cameras or improved designs.