Galaxy S9 Battery Life Could Be This Good

A Reddit user going by the name BihPandamonium recently posted Ask Me Anything (AMA) threads on Reddit after he says he spent some time using the Galaxy S9. Anxious buyers took to the threads to find out about the design, features, and other critical things. But the user also revealed that the Galaxy S9 line offers battery life that, in some cases, could exceed a day.



“I got the S9 and S9+ rev 1.1 so it’s very close to the final product and I would say if you are going to buy the S9 it looks on par with the S8 and performs like with normal use but if your going with the plus it has dual lens camera and about a 1.5 day battery life," BihPandamonium wrote. The Reddit user's comments were earlier discovered by BGR.

Each year, Samsung generally offers improved battery life in its handsets. And thanks to this year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which delivers improved battery efficiency, the smartphone line should offer more juice. If the BihPandamonium claims are accurate, at least the Galaxy S9+ could impress us with battery life that could last 36 hours on a single charge.

But there's more to it than battery life. According to reports, Samsung's Galaxy S9 line will offer new fast wireless charging features. That, coupled with the long battery life, should mean that the Galaxy S9's battery shouldn't cause much trouble.



In addition to the improved battery life, look for the Galaxy S9 line to come with a variety of improvements, including better cameras and faster performance. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will likely come with the same design as last year's model, though BihPandamonium said that this year's versions appear to be a bit thicker and heavier. They also ditch some of the glossiness in the Galaxy S8, making them easier to hold, the Reddit user said.



Samsung is planning to unveil the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on Sunday, a day ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Pre-orders are expected to kick off on March 1 and the Galaxy S9 line should hit store shelves in mid-March.