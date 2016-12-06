Galaxy S8 Could Copy One of iPhone 7's Best Features

If the latest rumors are true, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 could sound a lot like the latest iPhone — literally. The much-anticipated Android phone will reportedly launch with stereo speakers, which would be a first for the Galaxy S line and would bring Samsung's flagship up to speed with the iPhone 7 in a key area.

According to FoneArena, the Galaxy S8's dual speakers may feature branding and technology from Harman, the audio and car tech company that Samsung is acquiring for $8 billion.

Samsung seems to have bought Harman primarily to build its own connected car platform, but the company did note that Harman's audio tech "will greatly enhance the competitiveness of Samsung’s mobile, display, virtual reality and wearable products" in a recent blog post.

A Galaxy S8 with stereo sound could give some serious competition to the iPhone 7, as well as Android competitors such as the HTC 10 and its revered BoomSound speakers.

Dual speakers could be one of many key new features to grace the Galaxy S8, which is also rumored to sport a rich 4K display, a new dual-lens camera and a significantly improved processor. The upcoming flagship may come in two sizes: a standard 5.7-inch model, as well as a plus-sized 6.2-inch variation that could fill a hole left by the now-recalled Galaxy Note 7.

Samsung's next phone may even come with a set of Siri-like virtual assistants called Bixby (male) and Kestra (female), which would allow you to do things such as a make mobile payments with just your voice.

However, now that both Galaxy Note 7 and Galaxy S7 devices have caught fire in the hands of customers, Samsung needs to ensure that its next flagship is as safe as it is feature-packed.