New Galaxy S8 Leaks Reveal Much Beefier Specs

We've seen plenty of leaks that paint a picture of what Samsung's Galaxy S8 will look like, but how about what's under the hood?

According to several new rumors, the hotly anticipated flagship could pack significantly beefed up batteries and a serious amount of RAM.

Korean news outlet ITcle reports that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will feature 3,250-mAh and 3,750-mAh batteries, respectively. That's a notable step up from last year's Galaxy S7 (3,000-mAh) and Galaxy S7 Edge (3,500-mAh).

To put those specs in perspective, the Galaxy S7 lasted 8 hours and 43 minutes on our battery test, while the S7 Edge endured an even longer 10 hours and 9 minutes. With even bigger batteries, the S8 and S8 Plus could end up being some of the longest-lasting phones out there.

According to a separate report from Sammobile, the S8 could launch in two powerful variations: one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and another with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Like the S7, both models are expected to be expandable via microSD.

Compared to the S7's 4GB of RAM, a Galaxy S8 with 6GB RAM could allow for blazing performance, especially when paired with the Snapdragon 835 processor that's expected to power the new smartphone.

These new spec leaks fill in the few blanks left by previous Galaxy S8 rumors, which include a bezel-less Infinity Display and a slim, S7-like design that has a rear-facing fingerprint reader. The upcoming flagship is also expected to pack a Siri-like personal assistant dubbed Bixby, Iris scanning technology and a rich dual-lens camera. Perhaps most interestingly, the S8 may even double as a desktop PC, thanks to a special dock.

So when will you get your hands on one? According to a massive leak from late January, the Galaxy S8 is expected to be unveiled at a special New York event on Mar. 29 and will go on sale in April. It's only a matter of weeks before we know if that holds true, so stay tuned for any official announcements.