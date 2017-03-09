Galaxy S8 Plus Makes iPhone 7 Plus Look Seriously Bloated

This is not the portrait Apple wants to see. When placed side by side with Samsung's new flagship phones, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus look like yesterday's news.

The Galaxy S8 looks a lot narrower than the iPhone 7 Plus. Source: Slash Leaks

The folks over at Slashleaks obtained and subsequently released sketches showing the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus' size compared to Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, as well as recent Samsung flagship releases like the Galaxy S7. The sketches reveal that Samsung has found a way to keep the Galaxy S8's size down while still offering a big screen in its upcoming handset.

In the first sketch, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are compared to Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The Galaxy S8 Plus is about the same height as the iPhone 7 Plus, but is 4mm narrower than the iPhone 7 Plus. The Galaxy S8, meanwhile, is taller than the iPhone 7, and less than 1mm wider.

The feat is nothing to scoff at. Samsung is rumored to be planning a 5.8-inch screen for its Galaxy S8 and a 6.2-inch display for the Galaxy S8 Plus. The iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch screen and the iPhone 7 Plus ships with a 5.5-inch display. Samsung, in other words, has found a way to offer a bigger screen in its handsets and make it easier for you to hold and use the device with one hand.

MORE: Galaxy S8 Has Found Its Secret Weapon Against iPhone

It's a similar story in the comparison against other Samsung devices. While the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will be a bit taller than their predecessors, their screen-to-size ratios are notably better.

Samsung plans to announce the Galaxy S8 line at a press event in New York City on March 29. The company has dropped some hints about its plans, including the possibility of a big screen, but hasn't said exactly what it might showcase at its event.

Other Galaxy S8 rumors point to a personal assistant called Bixby, which will likely have a dedicated button on the S8 and S8 plus, Qualcomm's latest Snaprdragon 835 processor and a versatile desktop dock.

Now the latest sketches suggest that Samsung has put its main competitor on notice.

However, Apple is said to be planning a new iPhone this year, which could be named the iPhone 8 or iPhone X, that would similarly offer a big screen and ditch the physical home button.