Galaxy S8 Plus Makes iPhone 7 Plus Look Seriously Bloated

The slim dimensions of the Galaxy S8 deliver a big screen without the big bezels on the iPhone.

This is not the portrait Apple wants to see. When placed side by side with Samsung's new flagship phones, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus look like yesterday's news.

The Galaxy S8 looks a lot narrower than the iPhone 7 Plus. Source: Slash Leaks

The folks over at Slashleaks obtained and subsequently released sketches showing the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus' size compared to Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, as well as recent Samsung flagship releases like the Galaxy S7. The sketches reveal that Samsung has found a way to keep the Galaxy S8's size down while still offering a big screen in its upcoming handset.

In the first sketch, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are compared to Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The Galaxy S8 Plus is about the same height as the iPhone 7 Plus, but is 4mm narrower than the iPhone 7 Plus. The Galaxy S8, meanwhile, is taller than the iPhone 7, and less than 1mm wider.

The feat is nothing to scoff at. Samsung is rumored to be planning a 5.8-inch screen for its Galaxy S8 and a 6.2-inch display for the Galaxy S8 Plus. The iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch screen and the iPhone 7 Plus ships with a 5.5-inch display. Samsung, in other words, has found a way to offer a bigger screen in its handsets and make it easier for you to hold and use the device with one hand.

It's a similar story in the comparison against other Samsung devices. While the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will be a bit taller than their predecessors, their screen-to-size ratios are notably better.

Samsung plans to announce the Galaxy S8 line at a press event in New York City on March 29. The company has dropped some hints about its plans, including the possibility of a big screen, but hasn't said exactly what it might showcase at its event.

Other Galaxy S8 rumors point to a personal assistant called Bixby, which will likely have a dedicated button on the S8 and S8 plus, Qualcomm's latest Snaprdragon 835 processor and a versatile desktop dock.

Now the latest sketches suggest that Samsung has put its main competitor on notice.

However, Apple is said to be planning a new iPhone this year, which could be named the iPhone 8 or iPhone X, that would similarly offer a big screen and ditch the physical home button.

  • JWes 09 March 2017 22:18
    LOL. I got the iPhone 7 Plus because i wanted a bigger screen, not a smaller one. People who get the iPhone want a smaller screen which samsung failed at as well. What a politically BS type spin to put on this article. You lose.
  • JustThomas 10 March 2017 00:52
    I'm not sure how they "lose" with their arguments. You claim to have purchased the iPhone 7 Plus because of the bigger screen. Samsung has put an even bigger (more biggerer?) in nearly the same sized body. That's literally accomplishing what you would consider a success. You could argue about the desire to have a smaller screen for the iPhone 7; however, even that argument is spurious as the smaller screen would - following Samsung's blueprints - fit in an even smaller phone. There are definitive reasons to choose Apple (brand loyalty, ease of system, product cohesiveness, the Apple ecosystem, etc.), but if you're simply comparing screen sizes and screen size to phone size ratios, Samsung wins this time.
