Galaxy S8 Will Likely Be Fastest Phone for a While

Samsung might have a secret weapon for the Galaxy S8 in its competition with other Android device makers: hoarding.

Non-Samsung flagships, including the HTC U Ultra and the upcoming LG G6, will reportedly not ship with the Snapdragon 835, the latest and greatest Qualcomm processor.

According to Forbes, it spoke with sources within the Qualcomm supply chain that say the LG G6 will ship with the older Snapdragon 821 because Samsung has first rights to the Snapdragon 835.

"The Snapdragon 835 won't be available in large quantities until after the Galaxy S8 launches," one source told Forbes.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is the chipmaker's most appealing processor yet, offering superior performance and battery life compared to last year's high-end option, the Snapdragon 821. There were high hopes that it would find its way to a slew of high-end devices this year, but the HTC U Ultra threw water on those hopes after it was announced with the Snapdragon 821. Now, LG appears poised to offer the same.

According to Forbes' sources, Samsung is working with Qualcomm on the Snapdragon 835's manufacturing. After Samsung's handset launches and its first run of devices make their way to store shelves, the processor will be available in large quantities to other Android device makers.

Neither Samsung nor Qualcomm have confirmed the report.

The report is just the latest in a string of rumors surrounding Samsung's Galaxy S8. Over the last several months, reports have said that the Galaxy S8 could come with far better performance than last year's Galaxy S7, as well as improved display technology, a better camera, and a dedicated button to control its virtual personal assistant Bixby.

There's also a good chance the smartphone will launch without a physical home button. Samsung is said to be planning to move the home button under the display.

The big question surrounding the Galaxy S8 now, though, is when it will launch. Samsung said on Monday that the Galaxy S8 will not be unveiled at Mobile World Congress next month, dashing hopes of an early 2017 release. Now, the Galaxy S8 is believed to be slated for an April launch.

Forbes' sources, who were not identified, say the handset will launch in Korea, at least, on April 14.