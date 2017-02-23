Trending

Galaxy S8 Plus Specs Leaked: This Is Big

By

It looks like the Galaxy S8 Plus could sport one of the biggest screens yet at 6.2 inches, dwarfing the Note 7.

One of the big benefits of designing a smartphone with an edge-to-edge display is that you can cram a big screen into fairly compact package. And it looks like the Galaxy S8 Plus will definitely be plus sized when it comes to its panel.

Noted leaker Evan Blass posted what could be the specs for the Galaxy S8 Plus on Twitter, as reported by The Verge, and they look fairly impressive.

What really stands out on this list is the 6.2-inch display, which would dwarf the 5.7-inch screen on the Galaxy Note 7 and the 5.5-inch Galaxy S7 Edge. As you might expect, the S8 Plus will likely sport quad HD+ resolution, which is plenty sharp. (Maybe 4K just isn't in the cards yet.)

MORE: If the iPhone 8 Looks Like This, the Galaxy S8 Is in Trouble

Backing up other Galaxy S8 rumors we've seen, the S8 Plus will reportedly have an Iris scanner on board for unlocking the device via facial recognition, and the handset will be dust and water resistant.

(Image credit: The Galaxy S8 Plus's screen could be 6.2 inches. Credit: Benjamin Geskin concept)

It looks like you can also expect 64GB of storage standard, as well as 4GB of RAM, and a 12-megapixel camera in back and a 8-MP shooter up front. Not surprisingly, Blass says the bundled earphones to be tuned by AKG; Samsung acquired the brand when it scooped up Harman.

Based on very recent reports, the Galaxy S8 should go on sale April 21 following a launch event in late March. And it's possible Samsung might give the world a sneak peek at its two upcoming flagships at Mobile World Congress on Feb. 26.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • D4days 23 February 2017 19:46
    Does anyone really believe these things are "leaked". They are manufactured for the public to create a sense of anticipation. It's just a cellphone. I have a Galaxy S4 that works great; does everything the modern world needs it to do. Unless these things are $100 and basically a throwaway after a year, no way. If you wanna make a great cellphone, do these things: AMOLED screen, 128gb ram, 128gb rom, stereo speakers, DLSR-like camera, voice command mode (it will do whatever you ask of it), 7-day battery (recharge time < 1hr), and cordless recharging. This also means everything that the current crop of zombie phones is already doing. Now, put those things in a cellphone for less than $300, and we'll talk. Otherwise, no.
    Reply
  • Mark Spoonauer 23 February 2017 19:57
    You raise a good point. Part of the reason that smartphone growth has slowed is that people are holding onto their phones longer. And you can also get a good phone now for under $300 unlocked. (See our review of the ZTE V8 Blade Pro.)

    But for those who have been waiting and are waiting to upgrade the S8 looks like it could be exciting. Exciting enough to splurge? We'll have to see...
