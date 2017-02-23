Galaxy S8 Plus Specs Leaked: This Is Big

One of the big benefits of designing a smartphone with an edge-to-edge display is that you can cram a big screen into fairly compact package. And it looks like the Galaxy S8 Plus will definitely be plus sized when it comes to its panel.

Noted leaker Evan Blass posted what could be the specs for the Galaxy S8 Plus on Twitter, as reported by The Verge, and they look fairly impressive.

What really stands out on this list is the 6.2-inch display, which would dwarf the 5.7-inch screen on the Galaxy Note 7 and the 5.5-inch Galaxy S7 Edge. As you might expect, the S8 Plus will likely sport quad HD+ resolution, which is plenty sharp. (Maybe 4K just isn't in the cards yet.)

Backing up other Galaxy S8 rumors we've seen, the S8 Plus will reportedly have an Iris scanner on board for unlocking the device via facial recognition, and the handset will be dust and water resistant.

(Image credit: The Galaxy S8 Plus's screen could be 6.2 inches. Credit: Benjamin Geskin concept)

It looks like you can also expect 64GB of storage standard, as well as 4GB of RAM, and a 12-megapixel camera in back and a 8-MP shooter up front. Not surprisingly, Blass says the bundled earphones to be tuned by AKG; Samsung acquired the brand when it scooped up Harman.

Based on very recent reports, the Galaxy S8 should go on sale April 21 following a launch event in late March. And it's possible Samsung might give the world a sneak peek at its two upcoming flagships at Mobile World Congress on Feb. 26.