Feast Your Eyes on Best Galaxy S8 Close-Up Yet

Samsung might want to get down to finally announcing the Galaxy S8. Yet again, press renderings of what appear to be Samsung's highly anticipated phone have hit the Web.

(Image credit: Galaxy S8 press render shows off super narrow bezels. Credit: Evan Blass)

This time around, serial leaker Evan Blass has obtained three images that appear to show the new flagship in different colors. However, the front of all of the devices is black, following earlier reports that Samsung would not offer a white device this year.

The three images show a black, grey, and gold Galaxy S8, respectively. All of the devices come with curves on the left and right sides of the display, all but confirming earlier reports that a curved screen is in the works. And as several Galaxy S8 rumors have suggested, the images show a device without a physical home button, allowing Samsung to reduce the size of the screen bezels considerably.

The Galaxy S8 is the worst-kept secret in the mobile industry. Even Samsung has divulged some information early, including the recent announcement of Bixby, a virtual personal assistant that will be bundled with the Galaxy S8.

While it's impossible to know whether the images published by Evan Blass are the real thing, they follow a slew of similar images and videos that show a device that looks identical to those in the latest press photos. Chances are, we're looking at the real deal.

In the latest images, a button on the right side of the device will likely be used to activate Bixby. On the back, you'll find a big rear-facing camera lens, as well as a fingerprint sensor to its right. As we've said before, this is pretty much the worst possible location. Interestingly, though, the sensor matches the colors on the rear of the device, so if you choose the gold, you'll get a gold sensor.

Of course, Samsung isn't commenting on the latest leaks, but we'll learn everything we want to know next week, when Samsung holds its Galaxy S8 launch event in New York City on March 29.