Galaxy S8 Virtual Home Button Has Big Surprise

Samsung has eliminated its Galaxy S8 home button, and if a new report is true, its virtual home button could come with some neat features.



Based on multiple Galaxy S8 rumors, Samsung will remove the physical home button on its new flagship phone, opting for a software-based solution instead. But it looks like the company is going well beyond a mere swap.

(Image credit: The Galaxy S8 home button could be pressure-sensitive. Credit: Slash Leaks)

According to the report, which was earlier reported on by Sammobile, Samsung Display, the Korean conglomerate's screen-producing subsidiary, will produce the OLED panels that comes with pressure sensitivity.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 will be showcased at a press event on March 29 in New York City. The device will come with a revamped design, featuring a curved screen on either side. It will also feature a slim bezel at the top and bottom, leaving no room for the physical home button that has been offered in previous Galaxy S models.

Therefore, Samsung has been forced to make some big modifications. Chiefly, it's said to be planning a virtual home button that will let you move around the operating system. It's also made the controversial decision to place the fingerprint sensor on the back of the device next to the rear-facing lens, according to several leaks and reports.

Samsung reportedly had hopes of using a virtual fingerprint sensor but that didn't materialize.

Offering a pressure-sensitive home button could make the Galaxy S8 even more appealing. Samsung Display has produced pressure-sensitive screens in the past for several companies, including Apple, which uses so-called "3D Touch" technology in the iPhone 7.

Acccording to the The Investor report, the new touch-sensitive feature could also find its way to the Galaxy Note 8 later this year.

It's unclear right now, however, exactly how the feature will work in Samsung's upcoming handset.