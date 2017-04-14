Gigabit LTE Is Galaxy S8's Most Underrated Feature

Between the new Bixby assistant and sexy Infinity Display, the Galaxy S8 provides some pretty tempting reasons to upgrade your phone. But the most compelling new feature could be under the hood.

(Image credit: The Galaxy S8's Gigabit LTE support could make it the fastest phone yet. Credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide)

Whether you want to surf the web faster, stream Netflix movies with less stuttering or download apps in the blink of an eye, the Galaxy S8's Gigabit LTE support should let you do just that.

Galaxy S8 and S8+ Specs



Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Price

$720-$750

$840-$850

Display (pixels)

5.8 inches (2960 x 1440) Super AMOLED

6.2 inches (2960 x 1440) Super AMOLED

Aspect ratio

18.5:9

18.5:9

Pixels per inch

570 ppi

529 ppi

Camera (Back)

12 MP/f 1.7 aperture

12 MP/f 1.7 aperture Pixel Size

1.4 µm 1.4 µm Zoom

8x digital

8x digital

Camera (Front)

8-MP/f 1.7 aperture

8-MP/1.7 aperture

Pixel Size

1.22µm 1.22µm Video recording

4K video at 30 fps

4K video at 30 fps

Slow motion video

720p at 240 fps

720p at 240 fps

Biometric Scanning

Facial recognition, iris scanner, fingerprint reader

Facial recognition, iris scanner, fingerprint reader

CPU

Snapdragon 835

Snapdragon 835

RAM

4GB

4GB

Storage

64GB

64GB microSD

up to 256GB

up to 256GB

Battery

3,000 mAh

3,500 mAh

Rated Battery Life (Talk Time/Video Playback/4G)

20/16/12 hours

24/18/15 hours

Size

5.9 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches

6.3 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches

Weight

5.5 ounces

6.1 ounces

Water and Dust Resistantce

IP68

IP68

Colors

Midnight Black, Orchid Gray,

Arctic Silver

Midnight Black, Orchid Gray,

Arctic Silver

Wi-Fi

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0

Android Version

7.0 Nougat

7.0 Nougat

Charging

USB Type-C

USB Type-C

Wireless Charging

WPC and PMA

WPC and PMA



Thanks to the Snapdragon 835 processor inside the S8, you'll be able to tap into Gigabit LTE speeds that are starting to be offering by U.S. carriers. According to CNET, we're talking about data rates as high as 300 megabits per second, or 18 times better than the latest OpenSignal results.

MORE: 7 Reasons Not to Get a Galaxy S8 Right Now

A precursor to 5G, CNET also says Gigabit LTE will enable such services as live 360-degree video streaming for virtual reality and provide a smoother Google Instant Apps exerpience, which lets you try a given app in real time before you decide to download it.

T-Mobile should be first out of the gate with Gigabit LTE. In a recent press release, T-Mobile CEO John Legere claimed that "anyone upgrading to the Galaxy S8 can see up to double their current LTE speeds in nearly 300 cities nationwide!"

As an example of what you can do with that kind of throughput, T-Mobile says that you could download a 2-hour movie in just 15 seconds.

AT&T and Sprint are also rolling out support for Gigabit LTE, as is Verizon. We will be testing the network speeds of the Galaxy S8 on every major provider and will let you know just how fast this phone is.

Editors' Note: This article was originally posted April 3. We've updated it with a specs chart for the Galaxy S8 and S8+.