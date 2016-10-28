Samsung Teasing These Top Galaxy S8 Features

Samsung says the Galaxy S8 will be revealed in four months, and a key executive is already talking about some of the top features.

In an effort to try to put the Galaxy Note 7 debacle behind it, Samsung is turning its attention to its next flagship, even though the company still doesn't know why its otherwise impressive phablet kept catching on fire.

(Image credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide)

According to an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Lee Kyeong-tae, Samsung’s vice president for mobile communications, the Galaxy S8 will offer a "slick design and an improved camera, as well as an enhanced artificial-intelligence service."

That improved AI could be a reference to Samsung's recent acquisition of Viv Labs, whose founders created Siri. The S Voice assistant on Samsung's phones has never been a real competitor to Siri, and now there's the Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa to battle.

Back in May, the Viv team demonstrated a new version of its app, which is a lot more open than Siri or Google Assistant. In fact, at the time, the creators said that they had already signed up more than 50 partners. In addition, Viv is supposed to be more conversational than other assistants, allowing you to be a lot more specific with your queries by combining requests into one.

As for camera quality, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge already have the best cameras on the market, taking down both the iPhone 7 Plus and Google Pixel in a recent photo face-off. It especially excels in low light, but Samsung will certainly need to continue pushing the photographic envelope if it wants to stay ahead.



While the curved S7 Edge is sexy, the regular S7 has a flat glass design, and rumors point to Samsung going curved with both of its S8 handsets. A Weibo leak (via TechRadar) points to there being two sizes: one with a 5.1-inch quad HD screen and the other a 5.5-inch 4K display. The latter screen could provide a more high-fidelity VR experience.



The same leaker claims that the Galaxy S8 will sport a single-lens camera, while the larger model will boast a dual-lens setup. This is possible, but Samsung hasn't been known to reserve special camera features for its bigger handset.



With the iPhone 8 looming, which is rumored to offer a radical all-glass redesign that may look transparent and plug into its own mixed reality headset, Samsung will have to make a big splash with the S8 while making safety a cornerstone feature. We should know more in a few months.



