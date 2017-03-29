Galaxy S8 Event: Everything Samsung Announced Today

The Galaxy S8 is finally official, but that's not the only exciting thing Samsung has up its sleeve.
Samsung's gorgeous new flagship will be complemented by a special dock that turns it into a full-on PC, as well as improved versions of the Gear VR headset and Gear 360 camera. If you're looking to catch up, here's everything you missed from Samsung Unpacked 2017.
Galaxy S8 Hands-on: Return of the King
Dubbed "the sexiest phone ever made" by our own Mark Spoonauer, the Galaxy S8 features a stunning borderless display, a speedy Snapdragon 835 processor and a robust virtual assistant called Bixby that could put Siri to shame. It's launching on April 21 for $720 to $850, depending on carrier.
Meet DeX: Dock Turns Galaxy S8 Into Mini PC
Sold separately for a yet to be announced price, the DeX is a small circular hub that allows you to plug in a monitor, mouse and keyboard and get a full desktop experience right from your Galaxy S8.
Samsung Connect: Taking Over the Smart Home
The Galaxy S8 features Samsung Connect, a special app that allows you to control your lights, fire up your robot vacuum or even get a live look at the inside of your smart refrigerator. The app can also be used with Samsung's upcoming Connect Home device to talk to any third-party smart home gadgets in your house.
Samsung Gear 360: Now With 4K
The new Samsung Gear 360 can shoot in 4K, works with a much larger variety of handsets (including the iPhone!), and features a built-in handle for easy on-the-go recording.
Gear VR Gets a New Controller
The Galaxy S8 will launch alongside the $129 Gear VR with Controller, a new version of Samsung's mobile VR headset that features an intuitive motion controller for more immersive gaming. You can get it free with a Galaxy S8 pre-order.