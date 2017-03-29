Galaxy S8 Event: Everything Samsung Announced Today

The Galaxy S8 is finally official, but that's not the only exciting thing Samsung has up its sleeve.

Photo: Samuel C. Rutherford/Tom's Guide

Samsung's gorgeous new flagship will be complemented by a special dock that turns it into a full-on PC, as well as improved versions of the Gear VR headset and Gear 360 camera. If you're looking to catch up, here's everything you missed from Samsung Unpacked 2017.

Dubbed "the sexiest phone ever made" by our own Mark Spoonauer, the Galaxy S8 features a stunning borderless display, a speedy Snapdragon 835 processor and a robust virtual assistant called Bixby that could put Siri to shame. It's launching on April 21 for $720 to $850, depending on carrier.

Sold separately for a yet to be announced price, the DeX is a small circular hub that allows you to plug in a monitor, mouse and keyboard and get a full desktop experience right from your Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy S8 features Samsung Connect, a special app that allows you to control your lights, fire up your robot vacuum or even get a live look at the inside of your smart refrigerator. The app can also be used with Samsung's upcoming Connect Home device to talk to any third-party smart home gadgets in your house.

The new Samsung Gear 360 can shoot in 4K, works with a much larger variety of handsets (including the iPhone!), and features a built-in handle for easy on-the-go recording.

The Galaxy S8 will launch alongside the $129 Gear VR with Controller, a new version of Samsung's mobile VR headset that features an intuitive motion controller for more immersive gaming. You can get it free with a Galaxy S8 pre-order.