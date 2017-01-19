Galaxy S8's Bixby Ready to Make Siri Look Stupid

It looks like Samsung's new virtual personal assistant, believed to be named Bixby, will do a lot more than just respond to your voice.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 could come with a Bixby button in its built-in camera. Upon tapping that button, users will be able to activate Bixby and process what's in the viewfinder in that moment, according to SamMobile, which spoke to sources who say they know Samsung's future plans.

Bixby will be able to recognize the object and look for text on it that could provide additional contextual clues. The virtual assistant will then let you search for it online and provide any other relevant commands, according to SamMobile.

Last year, Samsung acquired Viv Labs, an artificial intelligence company that was founded by the creators of Apple's Siri. Viv was said to be working on an impressive new entrant into the AI industry and Samsung planned to bake that into its software.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S8 - What Features to Expect

Over the last few months, rumors have surfaced about the Samsung-Viv partnership. Those rumors said Samsung is planning to offer a dedicated button in the Galaxy S8 that would activate the virtual assistant. Separate reports have said that Samsung has named its virtual assistant Bixby, with plans to have it compete with the likes of Apple's Siri, Microsoft's Cortana, and Amazon's Alexa.

Bixby is rumored to be one of the more impressive virtual assistants with features that most others don't offer. The ability for Bixby to recognize objects and respond accordingly, for instance, isn't available in Apple's Siri or Alexa. Samsung is also rumored to be planning a feature that would allow you to activate Bixby and have the virtual assistant automatically make mobile payments.

That said, SamMobile's sources were quick to point out that Bixby has not yet been finalized and that Samsung could add or removes certain features before the virtual assistant makes its debut in the upcoming Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to hit store shelves in April-- Bixby and all.