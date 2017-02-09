Galaxy S7 Now Includes Free 256GB microSD Card

Even with the Galaxy S8 on the horizon, Samsung's Galaxy S7 is still one of the best Android smartphones you can buy. Now that it's time to clear out some inventory, Samsung is offering a free 256GB memory card with the purchase of a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge handset through Feb. 14.

Available through Samsung's website, the deal applies to any version of the $669 Galaxy S7 or $769 Galaxy S7 Edge. You can buy the phones unlocked, or through your carrier of choice. Your order will include a 256GB Samsung Evo+ microSD, which normally retails for a whopping $249 and will had a hefty chunk of storage to your new phone.

Already bought a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge? Register your device here, and you might be eligible to get the free memory card.

The Galaxy S7 Edge is currently our favorite overall smartphone, thanks to its best-in-class camera, slick waterproof design and stunning, curved-edge display. However, folks who want the latest and greatest from Samsung might want to hold out for the Galaxy S8.

MORE: Galaxy S8 Rumors: What To Expect From Samsung's Next Phone



The highly anticipated flagship is expected to launch in April, and could sport a blazing new Snapdragon 835 processor, even better cameras and a Siri-like personal assistant called Bixby. It might even double as a desktop PC, thanks to a special dock.

Get a Galaxy S7 With Free 256GB Memory Card View Deal

Still, the Galaxy S7 remains a great buy that you'll get years of use out of, and even if you trade up in the future, you'll still have a massive new memory card that you can use with your next phone.