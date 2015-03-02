Samsung Galaxy S6 vs. HTC One M9: Android Showdown

Samsung and HTC have taken the battle for the definitive next-gen Android smartphone to the next level. Both the Samsung Galaxy S6 and HTC One M9 are jam-packed with top-of-the-line hardware and cutting-edge software, but you likely only need one smartphone. Which one should you choose? Here's an at-a-glance comparison of the two new Android giants:



Samsung Galaxy S6

HTC One M9 Starting Price Not yet announced Not yet announced CPU/GPU Samsung Exynous Octa-core CPU: 2.1-GHz quad-core and 1.5-GHz quad-core Snapdragon 810 Octa-core CPU: 2-GHz quad-core and 1.5-GHz quad-core

OS Android 5.0 (Lollipop) with TouchWiz Android 5.0 (Lollipop) with HTC Sense Screen Size /Resolution 5.1 inches / 2560 x 1440 5 inches / 1920 x 1080 RAM

3GB

3GB Storage

32/64/128GB; not expandable

32GB; expandable with microSD Cameras (Front/Back)

5-MP/16-MP

HTC UltraPixel / 20-MP Battery

2550mAh

2840mAh Ports and Slots

USB 2.0

USB 2.0, HDMI MHL, microSD Dimensions

5.66 x 2.78 x 0.27 inches

5.69 x 2.74 x 0.38 inches

Weight

4.87 ounces

5.53 ounces







Based on the specs for the Galaxy S6 and One M9, consumers will have a choice between two similar — and very capable — phones.. The Galaxy S6 boasts a sharper screen and lighter design, while the One M9 has a sharper back camera and higher-capacity battery.

What makes the Galaxy S6 better?

The Galaxy S6 boasts a slightly more powerful processor than the One M9, and it should be more efficient because it's 14 nm compared to 20 nm for Snapdragon 810 in the One M9. The S6 also has a sharper quad HD display, and consumers can get the device equipped with up to 128GB internal storage. Plus, the Samsung is smaller, lighter and thinner than its HTC counterpart.

Another plus for the Galaxy S6 is that it's camera starts in just 0.7 seconds and that it offers fast auto-tracking. And it will uniquely support Samsung Pay, which will allow you to make mobile payments this summer using magnetic secure transmission (MST) tech or NFC.

What makes the Galaxy S6 worse?

Unlike its predecessor, the Galaxy S5, the Galaxy S6 does not feature a microSD slot, meaning you're stuck with whatever storage you buy initially. You also won't be able to swap out the battery, which offers less capacity than the One M9 (2,550 vs 2,840 mAh). Compared to the M9, the S6's camera is not as sharp in terms of megapixels, but we'll have to see if that translates to lesser image quality.

What makes the One M9 better?

The HTC One M9 features the HTC Sense overlay on Android 5.0, which can make navigation and customization a little more intuitive than Samsung's TouchWiz. It has expandable memory via microSD, and very capable front and back camera. You can also hook it up to a TV directly via the MHL to HDMI port. The battery capacity is somewhat higher than the Galaxy S6. The HTC continues to feature front-facing BoomSound speakers, which should trump Samsung's improved bottom-mounted speaker.

What makes the One M9 worse?

The full HD screen resolution is good, but not as sharp as what the Galaxy S6 offers. (HTC says it opted for full HD to save on power.) The device is also larger and heavier than Samsung's new smartphone.

Outlook

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and HTC One M9 both like very compelling flagship phones, but there's several notable differences. Some will prefer the glass front and back on the thinner and lighter Samsung, while others will choose the beefier unibody metal chassis of the One M9.

The Galaxy S6 has the sharper screen, but the One M9 might deliver more juice with its higher capacity battery and lower-res display. Want to be able to upgrade your storage? The One M9 is the only way to go. Tom's Guide will give each device a detailed review once they become available, which should make the process of choosing easier.

Marshall Honorof is a senior writer for Tom's Guide.


