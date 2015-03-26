Samsung Galaxy S6 Battery Lasts Two Hours Less Than S5

The best smartphone in the world is useless if it runs out of battery life. So how does the new Samsung Galaxy S6 and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge compare to the competition? While better than the average smartphone, they're not nearly as good as the previous generation, the Galaxy S5.

We received a Galaxy S6 and a Galaxy S6 Edge on T-Mobile's network. We then ran our battery test on both (Web surfing via LTE at 150 nits of screen brightness, with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and notifications turned off). While both phones lasted longer than the category average of 8 hours and 22 minutes, they fell short of most other flagship smartphones.

All the phones on this chart, with the exception of the iPhone 6, were tested on T-Mobile's network. While the S6 lasted about 10 minutes longer than the average, it was nearly 2 and a half hours less than the previous Galaxy S5, as well as the HTC One M8. This could be due to the higher resolution display on the S6, plus the fact that the S6 has a lower capacity battery than the S6--2,550 mAh, compared to 2,800 mAh on the S5. The S6 Edge has a slightly higher capacity of 2,600 mAh.

The good news is that the S6 and S6 Edge both support fast charging (which gives you 50 percent juice in a half hour) and wireless charging (if you spring for an optional charging pad). But overall you're getting less saying power.