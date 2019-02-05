Video Shows How Galaxy S10 and S10+ Will Look and Feel in Your Hands

Curious about how the Samsung S10 and S10+ will actually feel in your hand? Wonder no more. Watch it on video and listen to popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee’s impressions:

Brownlee got his hands over the empty carcasses of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+. It’s a good way to get an impression of how these will feel like.

(Image credit: Marques Brownlee)

Brownlee says that the S10 phone feels like a mini Note 9 more than an S9 because “it’s a bit more boxy” with corner curves with a shorter radius. While they feel compact, he says, they are still quite bigger than the 5.8-inch iPhone.

Of course, it’s not the same than experiencing the actual phone and see how it works with the One UI, the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint ID sensor (or the one in the power button, in the case of the entry-level Samsung S10e), the triple cameras, and the rest of the features. And of course, the overall sense of speed. This thing will be fast.

(Image credit: Marques Brownlee)

For that we will have to wait for the Samsung Unpacked event next February 20, in San Francisco, California. Or to some Russian hacker to get one in advance, as usual.