The Camera Hole In Samsung’s Next Galaxy Phones Looks Pretty Damn Big

This is going to be distracting.

This is allegedly the Samsung Galaxy A8, which will reportedly feature an Infinity-O display just like the Galaxy S10. Is that hole a bit of an eyesore or is it just me?

Credit: All About Samsung/Samsung Mobile News

(Image credit: All About Samsung/Samsung Mobile News)

If this tweet from Samsung Mobile News is accurate, the Galaxy A8’s display will allegedly have a hole that is 6.7 millimeters diameter to allow for the selfie camera to see through. That’s more than a quarter of an inch: 0.264 inch.

While this is definitely an improvement over the much hated notch, it may still be quite distracting for many people.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will allegedly have the same Infinity-O display, although it may have not one but two holes, at least according to the financial publication The Bell. The pub claims that the S10 will have five cameras, three on the back like the A7 and two in the front. If true, that will definitely be distracting. At that point you may as well use a notch.

Galaxy S10 concept. Credit: Ice Universe

(Image credit: Galaxy S10 concept. Credit: Ice Universe)

Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh promised a radical redesign for the Galaxy S10. Reports by rumor whisperer Ice Universe, who is a reliable source for Samsung news, claimed that the render above was an accurate depiction of the S10.

We will likely have to wait until February 2019, when Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy S10 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • johnsag49 27 November 2018 13:34
    Oh stop it. Everybody b*tched about the notch, so now they're just adding a small cutout to accommodate the camera. WHAT DO PEOPLE WANT? You know what? Take away the selfie cam. Problem solved.
    Reply
  • silky.jorgensten 27 November 2018 14:15
    I'm just curious how that eyesore? So are you saying something that takes up literally a quarter of the display is less of an eyesore? Also I don't know how they can make a camera without a camera lens that seems pretty impossible. The title of the article is terrible
    Reply
  • 2ni.fugi 27 November 2018 14:27
    This article is bad and you should feel bad.
    Reply
  • caldrumr1234 27 November 2018 14:43
    No.
    Reply
  • chinablack1480 27 November 2018 15:11
    It looks fine to me. They are probably reserving a smaller hole for the S10 to make it more exclusive. The renders on the concept Meizu 16s look better.
    Reply
  • pmalloy4391 27 November 2018 17:06
    sounds like an apple fanboi wrote this
    Reply
  • jcdavis555 27 November 2018 18:01
    Yep. It is you. It's just impossible to please some people. Can't wait until you release your first cellular device. Love to see how you address screen to body ratio.
    Reply