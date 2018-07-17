Three Galaxy S10 Phones Will Fight New iPhones (Report)

As Apple reportedly gets ready to release three new iPhones this fall, rival Samsung could be planning a triple play of its own. The Android phone maker is apparently working on three differently-sized versions of the Galaxy S10 to arrive in 2019.

(Image credit: After releasing two models with the Galaxy S9 and S9+ this year, Samsung could come out with three S10 models in 2019. (Credit: Tom's Guide))

That rumor about next year's flagship update comes courtesy of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, now with TF International Securities. In a new report to clients, seen by Business Insider, the well-regarded smartphone analyst says that the S10 will come in 5.8-, 6.1- and 6.4-inch sizes.

You can be forgiven if you momentarily thought you wandered into an iPhone rumors report. After all, many Apple watchers — including Kuo — expect this fall's iPhone releases to feature 5.8-, 6.1- and 6.5-inch models. That would give Apple added flexibility to roll out different features to differentiate its phone lineup, and that seems to be the primary motivation behind this Samsung rumor.

This isn't the first time we've heard that Samsung would release different versions of the S10. A report last month also predicted a trio of S10 models — one with a single rear camera, another with twin shooter and a third triple-lens model.

Kuo's report essentially adds sizes as another way to distinguish those models. The 5.8-inch S10 is expected to be Samsung's less expensive flagship, while the larger phones will sport more impressive feature sets.

That includes the embedded fingerprint reader that's widely expected to appear in next year's Samsung flagship phones. Both the 6.1- and 6.4-inch S10 models would featured a fingerprint sensor underneath their displays, according to Kuo. The sensor will be on a side button for the 5.8-inch S10.

That's a sacrifice some phone shoppers might be willing to live with if there's a noteworthy discount on the price of the 5.8-inch phone. But with the S10 not expected to be released until 2019, it's still pretty early to talk pricing. For what it's worth, this year's Galaxy S9 debuted at $720, while the S9+ cost $120 more.