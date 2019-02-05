Galaxy S10’s Selfie Cameras Could Beat the Pixel 3’s, Thanks to Some New Tech

Rumors concerning the Samsung Galaxy S10 range continue to fly around the internet, and the latest one suggests that its selfie cameras will be receiving a significant upgrade over the S9’s.

(Image credit: The Samsung Galaxy S9. Credit: Tom's Guide)

According to Chinese site qq.com (via GizmoChina), it’s reported by users of Chinese social network site Weibo that the S10 and S10+ models will be capable of shooting 4K video at 60FPS with their front-facing cameras. This is significantly better than the selfie cameras on the leading phone for photography on Android, the Pixel 3 XL, which tops out with FHD at 30FPS.

The S10’s selfie cameras will also reportedly use optical image stabilization to keep photos and video looking smooth in unsteady hands. The rear cameras of the Galaxy S9 had this before, but transplanting this technology onto the front cameras is a significant change.

It seems that the S10 is going to be a big step up from the S9, with an additional camera on the back for the standard model, and an extra camera on the front and back for the S10+.

The exact megapixel ratings are unconfirmed, but the common suggestions are that the selfie camera will be an 8MP or 10MP model, or an identical pair for the dual array on the S10+.

If these anonymous Weibo users can be trusted, then one of the most crucial features on any smartphone is looking particularly strong on the S10 range. Whether it’s strong enough to become the Android photography champion will be a hotly debated question until we can put it up against the Pixel 3.