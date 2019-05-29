Don't Wait For Amazon Prime Day: Galaxy S10 $100 Off Right Now

Call it an early Amazon Prime Day deal. For a limited time, Amazon has the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 on sale for $799.99. That's $100 off and the best price we've seen for an unlocked Galaxy S10. (By comparison, Samsung charges $899.99 for an unlocked model).

The Galaxy S10 is the middle child in Samsung's S10 lineup. However, the Editor's Choice phone offers everything you could possibly want in a smartphone. It sports a gorgeous 6.1-inch (3040 x 1440) display, 10MP dual-front cameras, and a triple lens camera array along the rear. Powering Samsung's flagship is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Performance-wise, we were able to play our favorite graphics-intensive game, Asphalt 9, without any lag or even the slightest heat build up on our phone. It still lags behind the iPhone XS' more powerful processor, but the S10 provides more than enough horsepower for even the most intensive tasks.

In terms of battery life, the phone lasted for 10 hours and 19 minutes in our lab tests.

Also on sale is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for $885.47. That's $114 off and the best price available for this phone. Both phones offer very similar performance, but the Editor's Choice Galaxy S10 Plus has a larger 6.4-inch screen and better battery life (12:35).