Leaked Galaxy S10 Lite Has Flat Screen with a Single Hole

Often reliable rumorologist Ben Geskin says he has the scoop on the “budget” Samsung Galaxy S10. The biggest feature: an Infinity-O flat display like the mock you can see in the image here.
According to Geskin, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite — as it will allegedly be called — will have a flat Infinity-O Display with a single selfie camera integrated in the panel, peeking through a hole drilled on a corner of the screen itself.
Samsung unveiled this type of display last at its recent developer conference alongside the Galaxy F foldable phone and its One UI flavor of Android Pie.
The Galaxy S10 Lite will allegedly have dual cameras on the back plus a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles as the power button, presumably like the one in the recently introduced Galaxy A7.
The phone, which will be powered by either the Snapdragon 845 or the 8150, will come in the following variations: 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.
This “budget” phone, according to Geskin, will cost anywhere from $650 to $750, depending on the memory. The upper end of that range is iPhone XR territory.
However, the latest flagships from Chinese rivals — like the $475 Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 or the $473 Nubia X — cost a fraction of the price tag and have far superior specs than the the rumored Galaxy S10 Lite.