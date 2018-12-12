Trending

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Looks Just Like a Notchless iPhone XS

It looks like Samsung just erased the notch with Photoshop stamp clone tool and punched a hole in it.

This is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite according to the most reliable Samsung rumormonger, Ice Universe. It looks just like an iPhone XS, without the notch.

Credit: Ice Universe

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the GalaxyS10+, the Lite model will not use a curved screen but a completely flat one. Like the iPhone XS, it will allegedly have sizable black curved bezels.

According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with 2K+ resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. For comparison, the regular S10 will have curved 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2K+ resolution, while the S10+ will increase the screen size to 6.4 inches.

It’s important to note that, while Ice Universe has a solid established record in being right, the phone here is different from the one shown by Evan Blass, another reliable Samsung leaker. That leak shows a cutout that's centered right below the top of the screen.

The Phone XS. Credit: Tom's Guide

There's no word on other specs for the Galaxy S10 Lite, but we imagine it will feature the new Snapdragon 855 processor and perhaps a fingerprint reader under the display.

The phone should be unveiled in late February at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Does the Galaxy S10 Lite look too iPhone-like to you? Sound off in the comments.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • zofryer 12 December 2018 20:39
    So it looks like an Essential Phone is what you are saying. Since Essential made that design language first by a year, and Apple copied it.
    Reply
  • Korey_4 17 December 2018 19:05
    Massive differences in the Essential notch, and the iPhone notch, both in appearance, and technology in them. The shape of the iPhone has gone mostly unchanged for many years with the rounded corners. So, how does the Essential come into play?
    Reply