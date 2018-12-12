The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Looks Just Like a Notchless iPhone XS

This is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite according to the most reliable Samsung rumormonger, Ice Universe. It looks just like an iPhone XS, without the notch.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the GalaxyS10+, the Lite model will not use a curved screen but a completely flat one. Like the iPhone XS, it will allegedly have sizable black curved bezels.

According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with 2K+ resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. For comparison, the regular S10 will have curved 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2K+ resolution, while the S10+ will increase the screen size to 6.4 inches.

It’s important to note that, while Ice Universe has a solid established record in being right, the phone here is different from the one shown by Evan Blass, another reliable Samsung leaker. That leak shows a cutout that's centered right below the top of the screen.



There's no word on other specs for the Galaxy S10 Lite, but we imagine it will feature the new Snapdragon 855 processor and perhaps a fingerprint reader under the display.



The phone should be unveiled in late February at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Does the Galaxy S10 Lite look too iPhone-like to you? Sound off in the comments.