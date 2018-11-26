Galaxy S10's Most Stunning Feature Just Confirmed

Samsung is said to be working on a big Galaxy S10 update that could dramatically change the front of the screen. And now it's going into production.

The Korean tech giant has sent its Infinity-O display, which is slated to come to at least one Galaxy S10 model, into production, according to SamMobile. While Samsung hasn't confirmed that it's actually coming to the Galaxy S10, the company's recent decision to unveil four new screen technologies that would come to flagships in 2019 tells the story.

Samsung's Infinity-O display is unique new concept that tries to bridge the gap from notched to true bezel-less phones. The technology punctures a hole in the smartphone's display, creating a cutout for the front-facing camera. It's made possible by a laser technology that only Samsung has developed and creates that hole without affecting the screen's integrity or quality.

The feature means Samsung could offer a true bezel-less design in its Galaxy S10 without ever needing to use a notch — something other companies have been forced to offer in recent years.

However, it's believed that producing the Infinity-O display could be costly. And with reports that Samsung is planning several different Galaxy S10 models, it's possible that the Infinity-O-equipped version might be one of the more expensive choices.

Aside from its new screen, Samsung is said to be planning to bundle the high-powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in the handset. That, coupled with plenty of RAM and storage, should translate to outstanding performance.

Arguably the most important new addition, however, could be the smartphone's in-display fingerprint sensor. According to reports, Samsung has finally devised a way to get the fingerprint sensor under the screen to work. And perhaps most importantly, it can do it before Apple has been able to in its iPhones.

Looking ahead, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S10 in February. Until then, look for many more rumors — right and wrong — to surface.