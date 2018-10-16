Samsung Doubles Down On Crazy Race for Insanely Large Phones

Samsung was not kidding when its CEO announced very significant design changes to the next generation of its flagship phones. A new rumor points out at a quite significant display size increase for the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The rumor claims that the Galaxy S10’s display will top at 6.44 inches. Most likely this screen resize will be for Plus variant, as the current S9 Plus sports a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel. The regular Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch display. We don’t know if that will also apply to the rumored flat panel variant, but that would be great, thank you very much.

The Galaxy Note 10, on the other hand, will up its screen size to 6.66 inches from the current Note 9’s 6.4-inch display.

In other words, the Galaxy S10 will be as big as the current Note 9 and the Note 10 will be .26 inches bigger than its predecessor. I’m having a hard time understanding the difference between the two devices at this point — perhaps it will only be about the stylus.

This doesn’t mean that the phones will be a lot bigger. Earlier this month there were rumors about a new Galaxy 19:9 display ratio detected on HTML5test. It could be that, by completely getting rid of the current designs’ chins and foreheads, Samsung will be able to increase the size of the display without affecting the overall physical dimensions of the phone itself.

Whatever happens, I’m sure that none of these will be as crazy big as the new Huawei Mate 20X 7.12-inch hyperphablet.