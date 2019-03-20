Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G Might Finally Have a Release Date

If you want to get your hands on a Galaxy S10, but plan to hold out for the 5G version, your wait might soon be over.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The the Galaxy S10 5G should be on sale in "a few weeks," according to Samsung-tracking site SamMobile. Verizon will be the early exclusive Galaxy S10 5G carrier in the U.S. Other carriers could get the Galaxy S10 5G in the future. Samsung is also planning to make it available in South Korea.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 5G along with the other Galaxy S10 models ahead of Mobile World Congress last month. At the time, the company only promised a 5G version that would connect to the ultra-fast networks; the company didn't say when it would actually launch.

Verizon announced last week that it plans to deploy its 5G network into its first two markets — Chicago and Minneapolis — on Apr. 11. Samsung could make the Galaxy S10 5G available on the same day Verizon is launching its network. But it's more likely that Samsung will wait until Verizon starts to expand its service to the more than 30 U.S. markets it plans to have online by the end of the year.

The Moto Z3 with 5G Moto Mod may be the only 5G device at launch for Verizon, but the Galaxy S10 5G will likely follow shortly thereafter.

Verizon's website still says that the Galaxy S10 5G is coming soon and Samsung's website makes no mention of a release date. We also don't know yet how much the Galaxy S10 5G might cost. Samsung did suggest, however, that it will have a slightly higher price than the Galaxy S10 Plus, which starts at $1,000 for the 128GB version.

So, if you're planning to get your hands on a Galaxy S10 5G, chances are, you'll be forking over a serious amount of cash to get it.

Look for more on the Galaxy S10 5G and its eventual release date and price in the coming weeks.