Galaxy S10 5G Pre-Orders Start April 18 (Report)

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G is one step closer to launch.

Verizon will be the early exclusive carrier on Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G and will begin offering it on pre-order starting on Apr. 18, Bloomberg is reporting.

(Image credit: Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The device, which will cost more than $1,000, though an exact price hasn't been released yet, will go on sale on May 16, Bloomberg's sources said.

The Galaxy S10 5G will be available initially at Verizon's stores, but will come to AT&T and other U.S. networks later this year, according to the report. As of right now the Verizon's product page for the Galaxy S10 5G does not show a release date and merely invites people to enter their email to be notified when more info is available.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 5G alongside its Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus in February. While the other versions have launched, the 5G model was slated for release sometime this spring. That was due in large part to Verizon not yet launching its wireless network.

Earlier this week, Verizon launched its long-awaited 5G network in Chicago and Minneapolis. The company plans to expand its network to 30 cities by the end of the year.

Earlier this week, Tom's Guide conducted the first tests on Verizon's 5G network in Chicago. In those tests (using the Ookla.net Speedtest app), Verizon's 5G network delivered download speeds of 641Mbps. On the upload side, speeds hovered at around 24Mbps. That's significantly better than 4G LTE, but still a ways off from the 1Gbps speeds that have been promised.

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G comes with a huge 6.7-inch screen and has three cameras on the back, in addition to a depth sensor. The device will perform much in the same way as the high-end Galaxy S10 Plus, but thanks to the 5G integration, will be more expensive.

Serial leaker Evan Blass was the first to report this week that the Galaxy S10 5G would launch on May 16. His comments came amid Verizon turning on its 5G network. For now, the service is only working with the Moto Z3 paired with a 5G Moto Mod add-on.

Stay tuned for more info on the Galaxy S10 5G, including its cost.