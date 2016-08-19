Where To Buy The Galaxy Note 7

If news of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7's iris scanning security, upgraded S Pen and water resistance have you ready to order one now, we've got a lot of the information you'll need to figure out where you'll get your best deal.



The Note 7 is available now from AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile, via online and local stores, as well as customer care hotlines. The Galaxy Note 7 is also for sale at Samsung.com, Best Buy, Amazon, Target, Sam's Club, Car Toys and select Walmart stores.

The Note 7 is available in Blue Coral, Black Onyx, and Silver Titanium models from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon while U.S. Cellular offers only the Black and Silver colorways.

How Much Will It Cost?

T-Mobile is selling the 64GB Note 7 for $69.99 down and $32.50 per month for 24 months or $849.99 up-front. That's pretty pricey, and it's $60 more than the Galaxy S7 Edge and $170 more than the Galaxy S7.



The Note 7 costs a little more if you buy it from Verizon, which is charging $36 per month for 24 months or $864 up-front.



You can buy the Note 7 from AT&T on its Next program for $29.34 per month for 30 months ($880.20), or on the AT&T Next Every Year program at $36.67 per month for 24 months ($880.08).



Sprint is selling the 64GB Note 7 for $35.42 per month for 24 months ($850.08) or $349.99 with a 2-year contract after mail-in rebate. It's also offering the device for $849.99 up front.



U.S. Cellular is selling the Note 7 in 20, 24 or 30 month payment plans, which charge as little as 27.80 per month.

Deals, Deals, Deals

All of the cellular service providers offer rewards for your purchase. Those who buy the Note 7 from Verizon or U.S. Cellular can choose between a Gear Fit2 or a Samsung 256GB memory card to expand device memory. They can also get $20 in rewards when they make their first qualifying purchase with Samsung Pay.

AT&T's offering a free Gear S2 watch with every Note 7 purchase, as well as a Galaxy Tab E tablet for $0.99 with a two-year agreement. If you buy a Note 7 and a second Galaxy smartphone and use AT&T Next plans for both, you'll get up to $695 in credits to your monthly bills.

T-Mobile also offers shoppers a free 256GB memory card or a Gear Fit2, and if neither of those float your boat, its third option is a full year of Netflix (available to both new and existing subscribers).



If you buy a Note 7 from Sprint, you'll get to choose between a free Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Gear Fit2 or 256GB memory card. If you opt for the Gear Fit2 or memory card, you can recieve a $20 Samsung Rewards Visa card after your first purchase with Samsung Pay.



Stay tuned, as we will update this story as more information comes in.