Galaxy Note 9 Release Date: Here's When You Can Get It

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Note 9, and we have our in-depth Note 9 review to help you decide if this $999 flagship is right for you.

Based on our testing, we think this is the best big-screen phone yet. But when can you get your hands-on it?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Note 9 is already available for pre-order, and it hits retail shelves August 24th.

As you might expect, all of the major carriers are offering the Note 9, including AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile. But you can also purchase the phablet through Samsung, Best Buy and Sam's Club. Be sure to check out our guide to the best Galaxy Note 9 deals.

If you do decide to pre-order, most retailers are featuring Samsung's offer.

You can get either a pair of AKG noise-cancelling headphones for free (value at $249) or a Fortnite Galaxy skin with 15,000 of V-bucks (a $150 value). Samsung is also letting you opt for both pre-order offers for $99.

Note that there are two versions of the Galaxy Note 9. The starting $999 model comes with a Snapdragon 845 CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and there's an even more premium $1,249 model that features the same CPU but bumps the RAM to 8GB and the storage to 512GB.

In terms of colors, you can take your pick between Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple. Samsung is offering other colors internationally but for now you're limited to those two hues in the U.S.

Are you going to pick up the Galaxy Note 9 or pass? Sound off in the comments.