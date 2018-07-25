Galaxy Note 9 Coming in Early August (Report)

Samsung might have one last surprise up its sleeve with its upcoming Galaxy Note 9.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



The Korean tech giant could opt to release the Galaxy Note 9 sooner than expected, according to a DigiTimes report. The site, which cited sources but has a spotty track record in predicting some rumors, said that the Galaxy Note 9 would go on sale in early August. It was previously believed that Samsung would unveil the Galaxy Note 9 in early August and then launch the device in late-August.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 has been the subject of rumors for months. The device will apparently come with the same design as last year's model and feature a 6.3-inch screen. The smartphone is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor, come with 6GB of RAM, and will likely be the first Samsung smartphone to run on Bixby 2.0, the company's new virtual personal assistant.

On the rear, you can expect a horizontally aligned dual-lens camera. And the new S Pen you'll use to interact with the handset has been overhauled, according to reports, so you can wirelessly control music playback and other features from the S Pen.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rumors: Release Date, Specs and More

Samsung has already announced a press event for Aug. 9 where it'll unveil the Galaxy Note 9. But beyond that, the biggest questions we've had is how much the device will cost and when it'll be released.

All signs have been pointing to a late-August release date for the Galaxy Note 9. The DigiTimes report, however, suggests Samsung might have something much different planned and could put it up for sale soon after it's announced. Interestingly, the DigiTimes report didn't provide an exact release date, so early August could mean just days after launch or a week later.

Regardless, the Galaxy Note 9 could prove to be an important release for Samsung. The company's Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ haven't sold as well as it had hoped, and it's still months away from a follow-up. The Galaxy Note 9, if it sells well, could be the device to compete with this year's new iPhones and carry Samsung to early next year, when it's expected to release both the Galaxy S10 and its long-awaited foldable smartphone, the Galaxy X.